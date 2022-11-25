Doris E. Congdon, 93, of Carthage, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 24,2022 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Doris E. Congdon, 93, of Carthage, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 24,2022 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.

Doris was born on November 19,1929 in Gouverneur, the daughter of the late Glenn and Agnes (Leonard) Hall. She married Elmer L. Congdon on December 29,1947 in Gouverneur. She and her husband Elmer opened Elmer’s Diner on West End Ave in Carthage in 1964. Together they operated the diner when suddenly Elmer was stricken and died on May 12, 1984. Doris continued to operate the diner until 1998.

She loved lottery tickets and doing puzzles and crafts.

She is survived by one daughter and her husband: Sheila and Robert Rucker of Herrings, a son and his wife: Larry (Dawn) Congdon of Carthage, 4 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren, a sister: Joyce LaLonde of Potsdam, one brother: Wayne Hall of Gouverneur and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by 2 brothers, Ray and Wendell Hall and a sister, Isabell Phillips.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Wayne Arnold officiating. Spring burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Callings hours will precede the funeral services on Tuesday from 11:00am until 1:00pm.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

