Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd annual Festival of Trees.

The former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Community members and local companies sponsor the trees to be decorated and sold.

This years theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

All of the money raised from selling the trees is split between the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA.

Organizers say this is a record-setting year with 88 donated trees and 12 trees donated by local schools.

“Seeing all these beautiful trees, I love watching families walk around and look at these trees, and get into the excitement of Christmas!” said organizer Dawn Atwood.

You can bid on trees in person or online. The school trees will be raffled off. The festival runs through December 4th.

