Harold A. Palmer, 71, of Rensselaer Falls

Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on...
Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Harold is survived by his longtime companion, Gail Eaton of Rensselaer Falls, NY; his children, Wade Eaton of Ogdensburg, Robert Eaton and his wife, Marika Latimer of Rensselaer Falls, and Tanya Eaton and her companion Mark Palmeter of Rensselaer Falls ; a brother, Claude Palmer and his wife Janet of Rensselaer Falls, ; sisters-in-law Nettie Palmer, Patricia Palmer, and Constance Palmer all of Rensselaer Falls, NY; six grandchildren; Bradley, Collin, Zach, Grace, Markle, and Daymon, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by three brothers, Simeon “Al” Palmer, Charles A. Palmer, and Lynn Arden Palmer Sr.

Harold was born on April 12, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Simeon Allen and Sara Ellen (Rayburn) Palmer. He graduated from Canton High School. Harold enlisted in the army and was honorably discharged. Harold first worked for Dairylea, then McAdams, and later employed at Losurdo cheese plant for 20 years where he retired as a shipping agent.

Harold was an avid hunter.

Donations may be made in Harold’s memory to American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

