Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”

A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!

“All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.

The 350-acre property used to belong to John felt, the namesake of Felts Mills. He built the limestone mansion back in 1827. Being inside Looks and feels like another century.

“It’s a center hall colonial. It’s right here on the Black River. I mean, just the architecture of place. It’s a cool place. It’s right on the front cover of the Stone Houses of Jefferson County,” said Brozstek.

Bernie Brozstek is responsible for auctioning off the property. According to him, the winner takes it all. That includes everything left behind in the home- new and old.

This part here is the part that’s going to need restoration.

The home’s previous owner spent her time downstairs. Upstairs has remained untouched for over 100 years. Brozstek says with enough work, these rooms will be something special.

“This is going to require somebody that has deep pockets in order to be able to restore this and bring it back to it’s grandeur. How it was when it was initially built,” said Brozstek.

The auction will be held on Sunday, December 10th and there will be a $5 cover fee. Folks will also be able to cast their bid online. Money generated from that cover fee will be going to the Jefferson County Historical Society.

