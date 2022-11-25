It’s Black Friday: Are you up & at ‘em?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The trend of major retailers starting Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving appears to be a thing of the past.

Stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and JCPenney were closed on Thursday.

For about a decade many stores opened in the evening on Thanksgiving. The practice fizzled out during the COVID pandemic, and many stores have decided to return to the old way of doing things.

So, Black Friday deals started bright and early.

Hours vary. Walmart has its normal operating hours, Target opens at 7 a.m. and Best Buy and JCPenney both opened at 5 a.m.

