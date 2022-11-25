John J. McGraw, 63, of Pillar Point, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 20, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - John J. McGraw, 63, of Pillar Point, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 20, at his home. John was born February 20, 1959 in Watertown, the son of Francis H. and Marion F. Robinson McGraw. He was a 1977 graduate of Watertown High School.

John served in the U.S. Navy as an F-14 Avionics Technician from May 1983 until his honorable discharge in May 1987. He went on to become a Journeyman Electrician and was a member of the local IBEW-910. More recently, he worked as a civilian employee on Ft. Drum and with the Army Corp. of Engineers.

He married the love of his life, Donna, on August 8, 2008 at their Pillar Point home. John was a proud American who loved his family with all he had. He was generous and wise beyond measure. He was stoic yet soft and never missed an opportunity to help where he could or offer a kind word. John loved animals, and enjoyed wood working, home improvements, duck hunting, and boating. He treasured spending time with family, his grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife Donna and their dog Toby; his 3 daughters, Angela Kriigel and her husband Eric, of Chaumont, Danielle Burns and her fiancée, Ryan Gorskie, of Spring Hill, FL, Jenna Wightman and her husband Tory, of Poway, CA. 7 grandchildren; Shayla, Jamison, Alayna, Lana, Grant, Jamison, Robert and 2 sisters, Maureen P. Williams and Susan M. Hasselbalch, both of Dexter as well as an aunt, 2 nieces, 4 great nephews and several cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Nancy Elizabeth McGraw, his firstborn grandson Jayden Kriigel and his beloved chocolate labs Charlie and Woodrow.

There are no services at this time per John’s wishes and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the Spring. Donations in John’s name may be made online to www.k9sforwarriors.org. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.