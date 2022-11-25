Morning rain on Black Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want an umbrella or rain jacket if you’re heading out shopping Black Friday morning, but you probably won’t need either in the afternoon.

Most of the rain should clear out by around noon and it’s just mainly cloudy after that. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a small chance of isolated snow in higher elevations overnight. Lows will be in the 20s.

Saturday will start with clouds, then become mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday will also have highs in the upper 40s. It will be mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon.

Showers are expected for Monday, too. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday will have showers and highs in the low 50s.

December starts Thursday and it turns colder. There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation and highs will be in the upper 30s.

