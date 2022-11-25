Morning rain on Black Friday

Black Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want an umbrella or rain jacket if you’re heading out shopping Black Friday morning, but you probably won’t need either in the afternoon.

Most of the rain should clear out by around noon and it’s just mainly cloudy after that. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a small chance of isolated snow in higher elevations overnight. Lows will be in the 20s.

Saturday will start with clouds, then become mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday will also have highs in the upper 40s. It will be mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon.

Showers are expected for Monday, too. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday will have showers and highs in the low 50s.

December starts Thursday and it turns colder. There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation and highs will be in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Carr
Man accused of killing his father with a knife
Suspicious Death Investigation
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
A few calls have already happened in Jefferson County for roofs that came come down after feet...
Rain added to snow on roofs could be problem, officials say
Schools closed
Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm
Robert Carr
Massena man charged with murder

Latest News

7-day forecast
Black Friday AM weather
7
Rain in the forecast
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Feeling thankful for mild weather