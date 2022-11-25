Paddock Arcade to celebrate grand re-opening on Small Business Saturday

Paddock Arcade on Small Business Saturday 2020.
Paddock Arcade on Small Business Saturday 2020.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, people will be celebrating Small Business Saturday and the grand re-opening of the Paddock Arcade.

From 10 AM - 4 PM, you’ll have the chance to do some holiday shopping from locally-owned businesses at the Paddock Arcade and the Franklin Building.

There will be live performances, treats, giveaways, and Santa Claus.

