Paddock Arcade to celebrate grand re-opening on Small Business Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, people will be celebrating Small Business Saturday and the grand re-opening of the Paddock Arcade.

From 10 AM - 4 PM, you’ll have the chance to do some holiday shopping from locally-owned businesses at the Paddock Arcade and the Franklin Building.

There will be live performances, treats, giveaways, and Santa Claus.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.