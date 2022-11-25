Potsdam business owners prep for Small Business Saturday

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas decorations up and holiday music playing, the season for gift shopping is in full swing.

On Friday in Potsdam, the streets may look cold and wet, but inside Maple Run Emporium, owner Mary Hilton is getting ready for Small Business Saturday.

She says Small Business Saturday brings a lot of people into her store and the marketing for it has been helpful with a lot of other stores in the community.

“People are very much aware of it and their conscious of it and they set aside time on their Saturday to come shop and support the small businesses,” said Hilton.

Further down the street at Brick and Mortar Music Shop, store owner Allison Carney says she’s glad that Small Business Saturday is back after two years of struggles and supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was really hard to get inventory. We’d be waiting on orders that we did for months. So now that we’re starting to see that inventory come in, I think its going to be a really positive holiday season,” said Carney.

Amanda Goldstein runs the Brewer Bookstore at St. Lawrence University and says that good gifts for loved ones are those that aren’t necessarily expected.

“Some of the best presents are things that people wouldn’t buy for themselves, and so I think our store is great for that because you can see a lot of things that your loved ones might not normally spend money on for themselves and those are some of the best gifts,” said Goldstein.

From cooking gear to clothing, even books are a good idea for a Christmas gift this season. Whatever people shop for on Saturday, its a win for their Christmas list and a win for small business owners.

