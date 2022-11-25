Potsdam business owners prep for Small Business Saturday

With Christmas decorations up and holiday music playing, the season for gift shopping is in...
With Christmas decorations up and holiday music playing, the season for gift shopping is in full swing.(wwny)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas decorations up and holiday music playing, the season for gift shopping is in full swing.

On Friday in Potsdam, the streets may look cold and wet, but inside Maple Run Emporium, owner Mary Hilton is getting ready for Small Business Saturday.

She says Small Business Saturday brings a lot of people into her store and the marketing for it has been helpful with a lot of other stores in the community.

“People are very much aware of it and their conscious of it and they set aside time on their Saturday to come shop and support the small businesses,” said Hilton.

Further down the street at Brick and Mortar Music Shop, store owner Allison Carney says she’s glad that Small Business Saturday is back after two years of struggles and supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was really hard to get inventory. We’d be waiting on orders that we did for months. So now that we’re starting to see that inventory come in, I think its going to be a really positive holiday season,” said Carney.

Amanda Goldstein runs the Brewer Bookstore at St. Lawrence University and says that good gifts for loved ones are those that aren’t necessarily expected.

“Some of the best presents are things that people wouldn’t buy for themselves, and so I think our store is great for that because you can see a lot of things that your loved ones might not normally spend money on for themselves and those are some of the best gifts,” said Goldstein.

From cooking gear to clothing, even books are a good idea for a Christmas gift this season. Whatever people shop for on Saturday, its a win for their Christmas list and a win for small business owners.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious Death Investigation
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon, victim identified
Robert Carr
Man accused of killing his father with a knife
A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur identified
Workers cleaning Butler Pavilion
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
A few calls have already happened in Jefferson County for roofs that came come down after feet...
Rain added to snow on roofs could be problem, officials say

Latest News

In the city’s draft zoning ordinance, so called “warming centers” to help the homeless are now...
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
Paddock Arcade on Small Business Saturday 2020.
Paddock Arcade to celebrate grand re-opening on Small Business Saturday
As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd...
Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall
We jump back to November 1999, as students at Calcium Primary learn the lesson and see the feast.
Blast from the Past: Calcium students learn about Thanksgiving tradition