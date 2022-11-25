Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm.

A full obituary will be published on Monday.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

To leave a message of sympathy for Ron’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

