Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm.
A full obituary will be published on Monday.
The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
To leave a message of sympathy for Ron's family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com
