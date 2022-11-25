Runners work up Thanksgiving appetite

Runners race in Lowville's Turkey Day 5K
Runners race in Lowville's Turkey Day 5K(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretching their legs before stretching their stomachs, runners in Lowville worked up an appetite Thursday morning.

200 people of all ages ran in Lowville’s annual Turkey Day 5K.

The run raises money for the United Way’s Renee Beyer Memorial Fund.

For many families this is a Thanksgiving tradition.

Hunter Moore came home for the holidays just in time to participate.

“I don’t really run it to like win it, I just run it to run it,” said Moore, who finished in first place, “doing it with my family is fun, my mom is here and I always really enjoy doing stuff with my mom.”

“It’s great to see everyone come out,” said race coordinator Eric Virkler, “you get your exercise in, you get to go home and eat and enjoy some more family time. It’s a great way to start the day.”

