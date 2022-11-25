TV Dinner: Leftovers!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us a couple ways to use Thanksgiving dinner leftovers.

One of the dishes is a shoutout to former 7 News This Morning producer Jack Miller. Chicken bacon ranch pasta is one of Jack’s favorites, so the chef recreates it with leftover turkey. The chef uses rigatoni, but you can use whatever pasta you like.

For the other, the Cranberry Custard Pie is a lot like a flan. It just uses a few simple ingredients and goes together quickly.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Pasta

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 medium onion, diced

- 1 medium green bell pepper, diced

- 3/4 cup sliced mushrooms

- 1 or 2 garlic cloves, crushed

- 1 package ranch dressing seasoning

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- 2 strips bacon, cooked and diced

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 1 8-ounce package cream cheese

- 1 cup half & half (you might not need all of it)

- 1 pound cooked turkey breast, cubed

- 1 pound pasta, cooked

Sauté onion, pepper, and mushrooms until union begins to wilt. Add garlic, crushed red pepper, ranch dressing seasoning, salt, pepper, and bacon and cook for about 30 seconds.

Add cream cheese and allow it to melt. Add enough half and half to create a sauce that just coats the back of a spoon. Stir in turkey and pasta and cook until heated through.

Cranberry Custard Pie

- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

- 2 cups cranberry sauce

- 4 eggs

- 1 9-inch pie shell

Put condensed milk, cranberry sauce, and eggs in a blender or food processor and mix until smooth. Pour into pie shell and bake for 45-50 minutes at 350 degrees.

Top with whipped cream.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.