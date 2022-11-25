US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

A Coast Guard lieutenant called the rescue of a cruise passenger gone overboard a "Thanksgiving miracle."
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a Carnival Cruise passenger from the Gulf of Mexico after he went overboard from the cruise ship the Carnival Valor.

He was found responsive, given medical treatment and flown to New Orleans where EMS was waiting for him.

The ship departed New Orleans Wednesday.

The Coast Guard got the call Thursday afternoon after the passenger’s sister reported him missing at 12 p.m., saying he was last seen late the previous evening.

The cruise ship helped with search and rescue Thursday afternoon and then was cleared to continue on to Cozumel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Carr
Man accused of killing his father with a knife
Suspicious Death Investigation
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
A few calls have already happened in Jefferson County for roofs that came come down after feet...
Rain added to snow on roofs could be problem, officials say
Schools closed
Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm
Robert Carr
Massena man charged with murder

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
FILE: A person places a swab into a vial as part of a COVID test. The omicron variant arrived...
After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
A Coast Guard lieutenant called the rescue of a cruise passenger gone overboard a "Thanksgiving...
Coast Guard lieutenant calls cruise rescue 'Thanksgiving miracle'
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday