Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances

In the city’s draft zoning ordinance, so called “warming centers” to help the homeless are now...
In the city’s draft zoning ordinance, so called “warming centers” to help the homeless are now being defined as adult daycares, which could be built in 3 of the 8 proposed districts that make up the city.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith.

And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned.

In the city’s draft zoning ordinance, so called “warming centers” to help the homeless are now being defined as adult daycares, which could be built in 3 of the 8 proposed districts that make up the city.

Those districts are scattered throughout Watertown, many on main roads like Washington, State and Coffeen Streets.

Smith is ultimately worried that too many of the possible zoned locations back up to residential areas.

“I don’t know if many single family people that are going to say ‘you know, we have a two year old kid and next to that is going to be a great place to raise a child’,” said Smith.

Other members on council, however, don’t see it that way. They say there needs to be a solution to the homeless problem.

“We have three people on the council right now that have an interest in seeing this problem resolved in the best way for those that are homeless, and the rest of the residents in the city want this done,” said Council Member Cliff Olney.

“If you don’t have a location, you have nothing. I think that we have to identify a spot in the city where this would work,” said Council Member Lisa Ruggiero.

7 News did reach out to the Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, to see how the process is going on bringing a warming center to Watertown, but we did not hear back.

The city will have one more open house to get feedback on the zoning ordinance before the end of the year.

Then, the draft will be sent to the appropriate planning boards for approval.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious Death Investigation
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon, victim identified
Robert Carr
Man accused of killing his father with a knife
A body was found Tuesday morning along Route 11 near Gouverneur Plumbing Supply.
Body found near Gouverneur identified
Workers cleaning Butler Pavilion
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
A few calls have already happened in Jefferson County for roofs that came come down after feet...
Rain added to snow on roofs could be problem, officials say

Latest News

Paddock Arcade on Small Business Saturday 2020.
Paddock Arcade to celebrate grand re-opening on Small Business Saturday
As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd...
Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall
With Christmas decorations up and holiday music playing, the season for gift shopping is in...
Potsdam business owners prep for Small Business Saturday
We jump back to November 1999, as students at Calcium Primary learn the lesson and see the feast.
Blast from the Past: Calcium students learn about Thanksgiving tradition