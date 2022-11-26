Athlete of the Week: Derek Radley

LYME, New York (WWNY) - With the World Cup happening, this week we honor our final soccer player of the season. His performance on the pitch for Lyme earns him this week’s title.

Derek Radley receives this week’s honor. This talented soccer player had an exceptional season at Lyme.

He had 18 goals and 18 assists for the Lakers, he was first in assists and total points in the Frontier League, and among his more impressive games, 4 goals and 2 assists in a win over Sackets Harbor and 1 goal and 4 assists in a victory over South Lewis.

He’s a first team Frontier League All-Star.

Derek is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 25, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

