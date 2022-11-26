David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage, passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on November 24, 2022, after a difficult brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage, passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on November 24, 2022, after a difficult brief illness.

Born October 31, 1948, in Carthage to the late Charles and Freida (Burr) Kilbourn, he was a 1968 graduate of Carthage High School. He started working at age 13 and was always proud of how hard he worked. He retired from Carthage Papermakers (Climax) in West Carthage in 1988, due to injury after 27 years as a machine tender.

A first marriage ended in divorce. He then married Margaret (Peg) Sabo on December 7, 1982, and they later separated.

Randy loved his animals and would never hesitate to help a stray or animal in need. Sandy, Smokey, and Timmy miss you but rest easy buddy, Jer’s and Devin have them. Megan has your plants. Randy always put the one’s he loved before himself. He wanted to know how you were doing and rarely complained if he was hurting. He would open his home to people in need. It was that kindness and fate that brought Jeremy and his son Devin into Randy’s life. What started as a friendship turned into family. Randy was so proud of the men they have both grown into. He stood tall at Devin’s graduation last year and have taught them both so much about life. He will always be a big part of their hearts.

Randy loved the outdoors and was most at peace there. Duck hunting, fishing, watching for birds or just sitting there listening. He loved his rides on all the back roads in the 3 counties looking for deer or mushrooms. He always looked forward to his time at camp with the boys. These times are among his best memories. His chicken spiced beef and pickles will be missed. Sharing all his hunting and fishing wisdom with anyone that would listen. He was often the life of the party and always had a quick comeback for any question. Randy never turned down a good time, a cold beer, a shot of Rare Breed or a Black-n-Mild. He would want anyone who reads this to do at least one crazy fun thing today.

He is survived by his children, Megan Kilbourn of Carthage, Sherri Christman of Carthage and Becky (Daniel)Green of Black River, his best friend, Jeremy Camidge, his grandchildren, Arianna (his hummingbird) and Joslynn (The Animal) LaComb and Devin Camidge, three brothers, Wardy (Pam) Kilbourn of Rutland, Lathan “Butch” Kilbourn of Lowville and Alfred “Nuk” (Gail) Kilbourn of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Charles “Chuck” and Raymond “Joe” Kilbourn.

Per his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. He will be cremated. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

Memorial donations may be made in Randy’s name to any charity that benefits animals. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.