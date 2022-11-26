Dexter D. Worden, 84, of Great Bend

Dexter D. Worden, 84, of 24006 Pennock Road, Great Bend, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

Dexter was born June 15,1938 in West Carthage, the son of the late Stanley E. and Grace E. (McCartha) Worden. He attended school in West Carthage He married the former Sandra E. Thomas on February 15, 1964. For many years he worked for the Carthage Central School District in the maintenance department, specializing in the grounds and fields. He retired in 2000. He then was employed by the Town of Champion where he worked at the transfer station for many years.

Dexter enjoyed watching football and spending time with his grandchildren and attending all their school functions and athletic games.

He is survived by his wife: Sandra E. Worden of Great Bend, one daughter and her husband: Linda and Sam Weaver of Lebanon, VT and one son and his wife: Dexter and Jaye Worden of Adams Center and his three grandchildren; Jacob, Jonathan, and Jackson Worden. He is predeceased by his brother, John Worden and a sister, Marlee Thomas.

In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

