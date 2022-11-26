Friday Sports: Hardwood highlights as North Country teams participate in tournaments
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ basketball was on the docket this Friday.
Belleville Henderson has defeated Hermon DeKalb in the LaFargeville Tournament 58 to 39. Also today, the semi-finals of the Brady Frazier Tournament at St. Regis Falls.
First up, Brushton-Moira vs. Salmon River.
It was Dustin Baker to Kasey Martin for two of his team-best 11 points to put the Panthers within four.
Sebastian Laughing for two of his game-best 18 points, including three threes.
Sage Sauve jukes through the middle for two, then it was Karter Lyons with a hard move to the rack for two.
Martin lights up the three, cutting the Shamrock lead to 6.
David Landon counters with a three, sparking a 21-6 final burst as Salmon River beat Brushton-Moira 53-32.
Next, Parishville-Hopkinton at St. Regis Falls.
It was Caylob Boykin to the lane for the Saints’ first points.
Nate White with steal and the quick two to put the Panthers up 4-2.
The Saints work the ball to the inside post for Luke Chapman. It’s 4-all.
Boykin again from the Land of Threes. 7-4 Saints.
Off the steal, Jordan Snell to Trent Briggs for the bucket. P-H leads 9-7.
Jake Johnson fights inside for two of his game-best 18 points.
Then it was Briggs off the steal for two. Panthers nailed 3 three-balls in the final three minutes to seal a 35-27 victory.
