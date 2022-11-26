Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, 92, of Watertown

Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, the Ulmen/ Pike family matriarch, passed peacefully at the age of 92 blessed years while a resident of Samaritan Summit Village. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, the Ulmen/ Pike family matriarch, passed peacefully at the age of 92 blessed years while a resident of Samaritan Summit Village. Mom and Gramma, as she was known to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, lived a full life in total support of all, spiritually, emotionally, and financially.

Mary was born April 6th, 1930 in Watertown, NY to John Henry and Margaret Mooney Ulmen. She graduated from Watertown High School, Class of 1947, where she was affectionately known as “Moose”.

A marriage to Carl C. Pike ended in divorce, but they remained friends in support of their family throughout their lives.

Mary was a Telephone Pioneer Leader, working and retiring from the New York Telephone and Verizon companies after 48 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the Pioneer Birthday Club, which she faithfully hosted for many years. Her many volunteer activities included serving and delivering Meal on Wheels, assisting at North Elementary with her dear friend MaryAnn McDermitt and working at Samaritan Medical Center Gift Shop. She also taught many hours for Literacy Volunteers of Northern New York and loved playing bridge with her friends.

Mary is survived by her children Deborah A. (John) Scanlon, Ann Marie (Fred) Lanham, Peter S. (Laurel W.) Pike, Celeste Ann (Timothy) Lalonde), brothers, Patrick Ulmen, Richard (Sally) Ulmen Bernard (Martha) Ulmen, Peter (Nancy) Ulmen, Carl Brian (Robin) Ulmen, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Parents John Henry and Margaret . in-laws Carl and Frances Pike, infant daughter Sue Ann, son John Pike and infant great grandson, all predeceased her.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. There will be private family calling hours with a mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church Watertown.

