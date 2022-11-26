The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations

By Chad Charette
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony Saturday.

“It’s fabulous. It’s a beautiful event,” said Alexandria Bay Mayor Steven Jarvis.

The renovations were overseen by Jake Johnson Properties, the company putting more than half a million dollars into the historic facelift complete with fresh paint, flooring, a light up sign, and custom made front doors.

“I love it. They’ve done great work in here. Everything is brand new,” said Krista Jones, Owner of Kaleighdascope.

The Paddock Arcade is America’s oldest continuously operated enclosed shopping mall. North Country officials say they’re excited to see that history being respected.

“It’s really exciting to see a historical property given new life. It’s great. The new lighting, windows, and paint,” said Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex Morgia.

With that fresh look comes fresh businesses like Josie Posie Co., an infant clothing store that made it’s debut this Small Business Saturday.

“When I noticed that the Paddock was getting redone, they were looking for small shops coming in retail. I came in to check it out. Kate Johnson was really nice to me. Got me in,” said Chelsy Dove, Owner of Josie Posie Co.

As part of Small Business Saturday, the Paddock was packed with refreshments. Including free samples from O-HO. A Boba café coming to the Paddock this spring. It’s run by husband and wife duo Joshua and Patcharian.

“It’s been kind of a big dream for her to start up a crepe business. We both just really enjoy boba tea. Pretty much when we first started dating until now,” said Joshua Whiteside.

Although they’ve wrapped up the opening ceremony, Jake Johnson Properties isn’t done improving the Paddock. Next on the agenda is renovating storefronts and replacing the roof. For now though, Jake says he’s happy Saturday went well.

“So many people have fond memories of the Arcade. It was awesome to be able to see that and everyone’s expression today. It was special. Very nice,” said Johnson.

Helping to breathe new life and attract more people to a downtown staple.

