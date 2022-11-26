Salmon Run Mall was busy with business for Black Friday shopping

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday, people were stuffing turkeys. On Friday, they were stuffing shopping bags.

At Salmon Run Mall, bargain hunters flocked to popular stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bath and Body Works, and Famous Footwear.

Deals were around every corner, and so were lines.

Shoppers we spoke to say they’re glad to let go of coupons and see Black Friday bouncing back to it’s pre-pandemic self. Some say they weren’t even looking for deals, they just wanted to be in on the action.

“It’s the only day they let you stack coupons. And you can get that big tote for 40 bucks if you spend 40 bucks,” said Terri Parkery, who was shopping at Bath and Body Works.

“We’re just out browsing around looking for sales. Just enjoy being out around people in the holiday season. Day after Thanksgiving, looking forward to Christmas. To us, that’s really the important part of the year. We get to be out around people having fun with holiday cheer,” said Jeffrey Kimball.

For any last-minute bargain hunters, Salmon Run Mall is open until 9 PM.

