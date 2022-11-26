Small Business Saturday encourages many to shop locally

By Chad Charette
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend played host to Small Business Saturday, and North Country non-profit Watertown First is encouraging shoppers to search locally.

They held their annual Shop Local Saturday event with over 40 businesses showcasing their wares at the Paddock Arcade and Franklin Building.

Santa and the Grinch made an appearance along with live music from Watertown-based band Trees Hate Everything.

Event organizers say whether you were searching for food or fashion, there was a little something for everyone.

“We don’t want you to shop small, we want you to shop big but at local businesses. When you shop local, 3 times the amount of money stays in our community, so we can have great events and do more in our community for our families,” said Watertown First board member Amanda Stickel.

