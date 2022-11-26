WARM distributes winter essentials to those in need

The Watertown Area Rescue Mission helped distribute winter essentials to those in need Saturday.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Rescue Mission helped distribute winter essentials to those in need Saturday.

Organization board members and volunteers helped give out things like jackets, mittens and hats to those who are homeless and also others who may be in need at the old fire hall on Arsenal Street.

The organization’s executive director says they were able to hand out most of the items fairly quickly, which demonstrates the need that still exists in the community and how local people need to continue to step up to help those who may be less fortunate.

“It is a good indicator of the fact that we need to amp up our support in the community for these people and find more resources and work together as it’s more than one agency or non for profit can handle,” said Ruth Lago, Executive Director of the Watertown Area Rescue Mission.

Lago says what was left over was taken to the temporary homeless shelter on Main Avenue. She says their organization is also still in the process of finding a permanent location for their warming center.

