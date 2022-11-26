Watertown Elks Lodge #496 to host memorial service for late veterans

Watertown wreath laying ceremony honors veterans & first responders. May 2022.
Watertown wreath laying ceremony honors veterans & first responders. May 2022.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Elks Lodge #496 plans to honor late veterans next week.

The Lodge will hold their annual Memorial Service on Sunday, December 4th at 2 PM at the Watertown Elks Lodge located at 728 Bradley St., Watertown.   

A luncheon will immediately follow the service in the banquet room.

The service will also be available to view on Facebook as well on the Watertown Elks 496 page.

Family and friends are invited to attend the service and light a candle in your loved ones memory.

The following members will be remembered at this years memorial:

Leo J Aubin, James L Becker, Edward H Barry, William K Archer, John J Bondellio, Robert Burgenstock, Herman Kleiboer, Bernard Neal, LM Gary E Hopkins Sr., LM John P McCarthy, LM Terry K Gehring, Joseph A Biondolillo Jr, Thomas S Strejlua, LM Joseph A Caronia, LM Terry W Curtis, Nelson Howard, James Marvin, LM Michael L Tarzia, LM Charles S Peters, LM Richard J Gaffney, John O’Donnell, James G Schell, Terry W Scee Sr, LM Joseph F Dephtereos, LM PER Theodore H Bence, John P Burns, Gary Fitzgerald, HLM PER Harry Wilson Sr., LM Mickey Dailey, Gerald V Hill, LM PER David L Bonney, LM Robert V Pound Sr., Michael P Nevins, Scott H Gillette, Edward S Montani, LM John A Lettiere, LM Daniel J Kirby, Robert E Crane, Larry W Knight, and John C. Webert.

