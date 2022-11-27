Celebrating Christmas on the Farm

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Almost out of a holiday movie, Old McDonald’s Farm presents Christmas on the Farm.

“It’s so cute. Everything is done so nicely, my daughter, we’ve never been here before and the animals are so friendly,” said Autumn Sutler.

Children were excited to see some of their favorite farm friends, and of course, Santa. And parents were happy to sneak in some festive pictures.

For some, this was their first time enjoying the holidays on the farm, but not their last.

“We love starting new traditions. We’ve never been here, and we will definitely make this a yearly thing,” said Sutler.

Some heard about the Christmas joy going on from over an hour away, deciding to take the drive up from Syracuse.

“Having a blast, this is definitely the start of the holidays for us, it’s the first year that he’s probably able to remember and take in a lot of this,” said Martha Zemsta.

“Oh, don’t hesitate. It’s awesome, we will be making this an annual thing,” said Cassey Daniluk.

Definitely one of the most popular stops here at Christmas on the Farm were the reindeer and another popular personality on the farm, Santa.

“We are just excited for people to have the opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and get those pictures with Santa,” said Julia LeDoux.

The farm manager wants to remind everyone that Christmas on the Farm is not over and welcomes all ages big and small.

“It’s a great day date, you know, come to see Santa, come to see the animals, and then you can head to the Village of Sackets Harbor for some lunch and a cocktail,” said LeDoux.

Christmas on the Farm will be happening two more time this season, December 10th and 11th.

