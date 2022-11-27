Celebrating Christmas on the Farm

By Sandy Torres
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Almost out of a holiday movie, Old McDonald’s Farm presents Christmas on the Farm.

“It’s so cute. Everything is done so nicely, my daughter, we’ve never been here before and the animals are so friendly,” said Autumn Sutler.

Children were excited to see some of their favorite farm friends, and of course, Santa. And parents were happy to sneak in some festive pictures.

For some, this was their first time enjoying the holidays on the farm, but not their last.

“We love starting new traditions. We’ve never been here, and we will definitely make this a yearly thing,” said Sutler.

Some heard about the Christmas joy going on from over an hour away, deciding to take the drive up from Syracuse.

“Having a blast, this is definitely the start of the holidays for us, it’s the first year that he’s probably able to remember and take in a lot of this,” said Martha Zemsta.

“Oh, don’t hesitate. It’s awesome, we will be making this an annual thing,” said Cassey Daniluk.

Definitely one of the most popular stops here at Christmas on the Farm were the reindeer and another popular personality on the farm, Santa.

“We are just excited for people to have the opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and get those pictures with Santa,” said Julia LeDoux.

The farm manager wants to remind everyone that Christmas on the Farm is not over and welcomes all ages big and small.

“It’s a great day date, you know, come to see Santa, come to see the animals, and then you can head to the Village of Sackets Harbor for some lunch and a cocktail,” said LeDoux.

Christmas on the Farm will be happening two more time this season, December 10th and 11th.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Suspicious Death Investigation
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon, victim identified
After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony...
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Thursday, people were stuffing turkeys. On Friday, they were stuffing shopping bags.
Salmon Run Mall was busy with business for Black Friday shopping

Latest News

Sunday afternoon held basketball action from Canton, as the St. Lawrence Saints hosted Williams...
Sunday Sports: St. Lawrence Basketball looks to remain undefeated
Town of LeRay roof collapses from weight of rain & snow
Sunday Sports: St. Lawrence Basketball looks to remain undefeated
Sunday Sports: St. Lawrence Basketball looks to remain undefeated
Holiday shopping was in full swing at the Watertown Elks Lodge
Celebrating Christmas on the Farm