Cheryl M. Sawyer, 64, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Cheryl M. Sawyer, 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg. She was also called “Sherry” to her dad, mom, and siblings.

There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Cheryl was born in Watertown on December 14, 1957, the daughter of Francis and Betty (Patnode) Hoffman.

She married Thomas Sawyer on November 8, 1975.

The couple enjoyed camping, especially at Coles Creek, and Cheryl also liked cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cheryl had worked for Ames Department Store chain for 14 years and then for Walmart for 27 years.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 47 years Tom, her children and their companions Ronnie John Sawyer and Rachel, William D. Sawyer and Hannah, Thomas D. Sawyer and Michelle, and Amy Jo Sawyer, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Peter (Debbie) Wormwood, David Hoffman and companion Debbie, Susan Fitzpatrick, and Kelly Sibley, several nieces and nephews. Sherry is predeceased by her parents, her son Christopher Sawyer, her grandsons Travis and Dylan Sawyer, her brother Michael Hoffman, her-in-laws Cecil and Loretta Sawyer.

The family of Cheryl would like to thank Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Critical Care Unit and especially Nurse John for the care and compassion received.

Memorial donations in honor of Cheryl are encouraged to your local rescue squad organization or organization of your choice.

