Ellisburg’s boil water advisory has been lifted

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory in the Town of Ellisburg is no longer in effect.

Town officials say the advisory that was put in place for Belleville Water District #2 has been rescinded.

The advisory came after the town declared a State of Emergency last month because the leaky main, which runs along State Route 289, needed repairs.

Now that service is restored, the town will be flushing and testing the water, which could make it cloudy.

Officials recommend not doing laundry during that time.

