Holiday shopping was in full swing at the Watertown Elks Lodge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The busy holiday shopping weekend continues and some found their way on Sunday to the Watertown Elks Lodge.

It was there where 36 vendors brought in different crafts and merchandise for people to browse through.

Included in the sale were unique holiday decorations, festive toddler clothing, jewelry and much more.

Some of the entrepreneurs we met were younger than others.

Willow Rumble says she kicked off her small country girl jewelry business 2 years ago.

“I want to expand it as I get older, and help it grow a little bit, my sister has helped me promote it,” said Rumble, Owner of Gritty Girls Boutique.

“Support local as much as you can, especially at these times, everything is rising, so do what you can local,” said Watertown Elks Lodge Event Planner Lisa Green.

Organizers of the event say turn out was great and the craft market will return next year.

