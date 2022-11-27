Holiday shopping was in full swing at the Watertown Elks Lodge

The busy holiday shopping weekend continues and some found their way on Sunday to the Watertown...
The busy holiday shopping weekend continues and some found their way on Sunday to the Watertown Elks Lodge.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The busy holiday shopping weekend continues and some found their way on Sunday to the Watertown Elks Lodge.

It was there where 36 vendors brought in different crafts and merchandise for people to browse through.

Included in the sale were unique holiday decorations, festive toddler clothing, jewelry and much more.

Some of the entrepreneurs we met were younger than others.

Willow Rumble says she kicked off her small country girl jewelry business 2 years ago.

“I want to expand it as I get older, and help it grow a little bit, my sister has helped me promote it,” said Rumble, Owner of Gritty Girls Boutique.

“Support local as much as you can, especially at these times, everything is rising, so do what you can local,” said Watertown Elks Lodge Event Planner Lisa Green.

Organizers of the event say turn out was great and the craft market will return next year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Suspicious Death Investigation
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon, victim identified
After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony...
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Thursday, people were stuffing turkeys. On Friday, they were stuffing shopping bags.
Salmon Run Mall was busy with business for Black Friday shopping

Latest News

A first story roof in the Town of LeRay collapsed on Satuday night.
Town of LeRay roof collapses from weight of rain & snow
Fire
Ogdensburg home a total loss after early Sunday morning fire
Water faucet
Ellisburg’s boil water advisory has been lifted
The General Brown Lions were in search of a trip to the state championship game for the first...
Saturday Sports: General Brown Lions punch their ticket to the Dome