Jerry F. “Franny” Root, 84, of Lyons Falls

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Jerry F. “Franny” Root, 84, of State Route 12, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Lewis County General Hospital.

He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Elsie; three children, Ron (Pam) Root of Rome; Julie Reis of Calcium; Steve (Kristie) Root of Glenburn, ND; nine grandchildren, Leeanne, Jeremy, Sarah, Brandon, Derek, Cody, Tyler, Ciara, and Chris; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Estella, and Calista; two siblings, Charles (Lucinda) Root of Florida; Kathleen (Wayne) Baxter of Glenfield; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jerry was born on April 19, 1938 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Gerald C. and Leona Wormwood Root. He attended General Martin School and worked on the family farm until his marriage. On December 14, 1957, he married Elsie M. Peters at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield. Jerry worked in the woods for Harry Martin. The couple moved to Florida in 1962, where Jerry worked as a mechanic and raced stocked cars. They later moved home to Lyons Falls, where Jerry worked for Lee Pontiac in Boonville and Waites Auto in Lyons Falls. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Auto Repair in Glenfield for many years. Jerry worked for Widmeyer Farm and Home in Glenfield for many years, until his retirememnt.

Jerry was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfied. He was a past member of 3-G Fire Department. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time at his camp in Brantingham.

A private funeral at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. will be held at the convienience of the family, with burial in Old Glendale Cemtery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jerry F. Root to 3-G Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

