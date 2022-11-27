Mary Eleanor Benware, 80, of Philadelphia

Mary Eleanor Benware, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away at home, Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Mary Eleanor Benware, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away at home, Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022.

Born on July 25, 1942, at her home in Matilda Township, Ontario, Canada, she was a daughter of Bazil and Carrie Holliday Christie. She graduated from South Mountain High School and Ottawa College, obtaining a Teacher’s Certificate.

Eleanor married Albert W. Benware on July 16, 1966 in Shanley, Ontario, Canada. The couple lived in Watertown for 4-years, moving to Philadelphia, NY in 1970. They were married for 43-years and Albert passed away, August 4, 2009. For the past 5-years, she has lived with her companion, Robert Payne.

She was an office assistant at the Philadelphia Primary School, Philadelphia, NY, for 30+ years.

Eleanor was longtime member of the Philadelphia American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Hats Society.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, quilting, crafting, going out to dinner and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her companion, Robert Payne; three sons and a daughter-in-law, John and Terri Benware, Mannsville, NY, Michael Benware, Harrisville, NY, and Robert Benware, Ruskin, FL; grandchildren, Katie Reed, Lindsey Corp, Nicholas Benware, Adam Riley, Andrew Riley, and Trevor Benware; four great-grandsons, Geoffrey Reed, Nigel Reed, Ethan Corp, Jr., and Wyatt Corp; one great-granddaughter, Leyna Grace Riley; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Margaret and Ted Richards, Prescott, Ontario, Canada, and Isobel Woods, Inkerman, Ontario, Canada; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her parents-in-law, Sidney and Margaret Newvine Benware, and three brothers, George Christie, Harry Christie, and Ronnie Christie, all passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 5 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Norma Gee, officiating.

Calling hours will be 3-5 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Eleanor was active in the Breast Cancer Walk and the family ask for donations to be made to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

