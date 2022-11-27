Ogdensburg home a total loss after early Sunday morning fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A home in Ogdensburg is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

Ogdensburg fire officials say they were called around 5 AM to respond to a fully involved structure fire at 309 Grant Street.

They arrived on scene to find heavy fire in the front and second floor of the home.

Officials say it took about 4 hours to contain the blaze. There were no injuries to report, but it was believed two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely.

Fire investigators have taken control of the scene and will look to find a cause which is unknown at this time

