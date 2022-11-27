Ronald F. Paro, 71, of Heuvelton

Mr. Paro passed away at his home on Friday (Nov 25, 2022) surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ronald F. Paro, age 71 of Heuvelton, will be held at 11:00am on Thursday December 1, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Foody officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. The family welcomes you afterwards to join them at Heuvelton Fire Hall to honor the celebration of Ron’s life.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 12:00pm-2:00pm & 4:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Paro passed away at his home on Friday (Nov 25, 2022) surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Paula; two daughters; Wendy (Rich) Miller of Cobleskill, Pamela Paro & her companion Mike Anderson of Portland, ME; a son Jeffrey (Jessica) Paro of Heuvelton; grandchildren Makayla, Braden Paro, & Kelly Loveless, Jaden & Gehrig Miller, Chloe Warren, Sawyer & Delaney Goodwin; great-grandchildren Jaxson, Lincoln & Avery Loveless; a brother Robert (Edna) Paro of Richville; two sisters Barbara Burns of Ogdensburg and Beverly (Gus) Becker of Ogdensburg; sister-in-law Joanne (Carl) Poore of Ogdensburg and Phyllis (late Bradford) Paro of Ogdensburg; special family friends Harry & Pat Morrison of Dekalb; several nieces, nephews & cousins; along with his best dog ever; Ozzie.

He was predeceased by a brother Bradford Paro and a sister Beatrice (Robert) Lytle.

Ron was born on August 21, 1951 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Robert & Martha (Daniels) Paro. He attended Lisbon School for his education, where he met and later married Paula Lintz on August 23, 1969. Ron took over his family farm when he was a junior in High School, which he operated until he sold it in 2012. He then became employed with Royal J. Acres where he has worked up until his recent illness.

Ron enjoyed farming for the past 52 years. He also bowled in a men’s league for many years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, planting & harvesting sweet corn, vacationing with his family, eating out with Paula, helping his kids with building projects, and spoiling his pet dog Ozzy.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, Hospice of St. Lawrence County, or the Hillcrest Cemetery Association. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

