Saturday Sports: General Brown Lions punch their ticket to the Dome

ENDICOTT, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions were in search of a trip to the state championship game for the first time since 2010 Saturday at Union Endicott High School, where they faced Lakawanna in the State Class C Semifinals.

In the 2nd quarter, the Lions were down 6-0 when Gabe Malcolm scores from 12 yards out: Lions go on top 8-6.

Still in the 2nd, the score is now 14-8 Lackawanna. Malcolm scores his 2nd touchdown of the game: Lions up 16-14.

In the 3rd quarter, the score is 20-16 Lackawanna when Caleb Natali finds paydirt from a couple of yards out: 22-20 General Brown.

In the 4th quarter, the score is still 22-20 when Natali scores his 2nd touchdown of the game from 16 yards out: 29-20 Lions.

General Brown holds on to beat Lackawanna 29-20, advancing to the State Class C Championship game.

Tonight, the Lions received an escort back to General Brown High School in Dexter, where a number of fans turned out to welcome the team back home after their big win that punched their ticket to the state championship game at the Dome.

A night to celebrate for Lions players, coaches and fans.

In boys’ high school hoops, Massena met Northeastern Clinton in the championship game of the Saranac Central Tournament.

In the 1st quarter, Ty Lucey nails the 3 to put Massena on top by 3.

It’s Lucey with another 3 ball as the Red Raiders expand their lead to 6.

Off the steal, Taylor Mitchell lays in 2 to put Massena up 2.

Colin Patterson comes up with the board and bucket and Massena takes home the title, beating Northeastern Clinton 61-44.

In LaFargeville, Hermon DeKalb met Alexandira in the consolation game of the LaFargeville Turkey Tip-Off.

In the 1st quarter, Payton Watson gets the floater to fall and Alexandria is down 8.

Back the other way, Michael Maurer drills the 3 to put the Green Demons up 11.

The Purple Ghosts answer as Watson hits inside: Alexandria down 9.

In the 2nd quarter, Adam Lynch rips yarn.

The Green Demons beat Alexandria 56-26.

In girls’ hoops, Heuvelton met Saranac Central in the championship game of the Saranac Central Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs coming off a 45-24 win over Beekmantown in the semis Friday night and are looking to add some more hardware to the trophy case.

Ashley Weston was the only Lady Bulldog in double figures with 10, Katie Cunningham added 9 and Ally Trathen had 7 points on the day.

Trathen was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

But Saranac Central hands Heuvelton it’s first loss of the season, beating the Lady Bulldogs 47-34.

In FPHL action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Wolves hosted Elmira.

Parker Moskal would record a hat trick and that would be all the scoring the Mammoths would need as they beat the Wolves 3-1.

Samuel Hrabcak had the lone goal for the Wolves in the loss.

With the loss, the Wolves drop to 5-6 on the season.

In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, 10th ranked Clarkson hosted Maine in non-conference play.

1:12 in, Clarkson gets on the board when Darcie Lappan dents the back of the net on a power play goal: 1-0 Clarkson.

In the 2nd period, Clarkson was down 3-1 when Haley Winn finds the mark to put the Lady Golden Knights within 1 at 3-2.

Less than a minute left in the 2nd, Winn scores her 2nd of the game tying the score at 3.

Maine goes on to upset Clarkson 5-4 in overtime.

