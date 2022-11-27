Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann died at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 80 on November 26, 2022.

She was born, daughter of Adolf and Anna Hermann in LaFargeville, New York.

A graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy (Class of 1960), she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 7, 1960. She received the habit on June 24, 1961 and made Final Profession on August 28, 1966. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from the New York State University of Plattsburgh. She was New York State Certified in the areas of the Social Sciences and Administration and Supervision. She taught in a number of Diocesan Catholic Schools including St. John’s in Morristown, St. Andrew’s in Norwood, St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart in Massena, St. Joseph’s in Dannemora and Holy Family in Watertown and served as administrator at St. James in Gouverneur and Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown.

In September 1980, Sister Cecilia Marie embarked upon a two-fold educational endeavor as the Vice Principal for Immaculate Heart High School and as a full-time teacher. She fulfilled these roles for 36 years. While at IHC she held onto and promoted the traditions and values of Catholic education in the spirit of the Sisters of St. Joseph. She consistently imparted knowledge, guided hearts, and evangelized in her own special way. In addition to her role as the Vice Principal and a full-time teacher, she also served as the Dean of Women, was an adjunct professor of history at Jefferson Community College. Sister Cecilia Marie served as moderator for the Forensics team and facilitated the American Legion and VFW Democratic Essay Contests. She annually planned and facilitated the National Honor Society Induction program and May Crowning, both prestigious days and hallmarks of our Catholic culture. She served as Moderator for the Student Council and was in charge of the Whiz Quiz team. After school, Sister was busy supporting the extra-curricular programs. During any sports season and in any weather, she could be seen keeping score for soccer, basketball, and baseball. She was truly dedicated to Catholic school education and Immaculate Heart School.

Sister Cecilia Marie is survived by her brothers Robert (Patricia) Herman, Carl (Lois) Herman, and sisters Helen Amo, Betty Reff, Sister Mary Helen Hermann SSJ and sisters-in-law Clara Hermann and Mary Hermann. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers John Hermann, William Hermann, Albert Hermann and brothers-in-law Clarence Amo and Martin Reff.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Waking hours will be at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel at 1425 Washington Street on Tuesday, November 29th in the afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and evening 7:00-9:00 pm. The funeral liturgy will be held at Sacred Heart Church,320 West Lynde Street on Wednesday, November 30th at 2:00 pm. Most Reverend Bishop Terry R. LaValley will be the celebrant.

Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 or Immaculate Heart Central, 1316 Ives St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.