Sunday Sports: St. Lawrence Basketball looks to remain undefeated

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Sunday afternoon held basketball action from Canton, as the St. Lawrence Saints hosted Williams College in a battle of unbeatens.

In the 1st half, it’s Trent Adamson with the strong move inside for the hoop to put the Saints up by 2.

Back the other way, it’s former Canton star Declan Porter with the bucket tying the game.

Adamson counters with the drive in the lane to put the Saints on top by 2.

Adamson splits the defenders for the hoop. He had 16.

It’s Adamson again putting the Saints up 2.

Lowville product Aidan Macaulay buries the 3 ball and the Saints are up by 3.

Jack Wirtanen lays in 2 off the break, but the Saints fall to Williams College 50-47.

Syracuse dropped to 3-3 on the season Saturday at the Dome, falling to Bryant 73-72 on a last second lay-up.

But the big story in this game came in the 1st half, when Orange guard Judah Mintz and Bryant Guard Doug Edert exchanged slaps, which led to both benches clearing.

In the end, both Edert and Mintz were ejected, something Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim says will be a learning experience for his talented freshman guard.

”You know, Judah got pushed and he swung. You can’t do that. You have to learn, it’s a hard way to learn but that’s the way it is,” said Boeheim.

”To be honest, I really just lost my cool. We knew they wanted to be physical. When we first got out there it was a lot of pushing and shoving but at the end of the day, I just lost my cool. I can’t afford to do that as a player or as a point guard,” said Mintz.

Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, the S.U. Football team closed out their regular season and snapped a 5 game losing streak, beating Boston College 32-23 to end the regulars season 7-5.

The Orange scored 26 points in the 4th quarter.

Garrett Shrader was 21 of 27 passing for 285 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Sean Tucker had 21 carries for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Orange now await a bowl bid with the win removing the bad taste of a 5 game skid after a 6-0 start.

”For the first 6 weeks, everybody was so excited. I get that. I was excited, too. Now with a certain amount of injuries, the team hasn’t even been in this offense a year. What will this offense look like in 3 years or 2 more years. That’s what we’re trying to get to. We’re trying to get to that where we are consistently going to bowl games, we’re consistently good and not just we’re not gonna settle, we’re not gonna be average,” said Syracuse Coach Dino Babers.

