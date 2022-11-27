Town of LeRay roof collapses from weight of rain & snow

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A first story roof in the Town of LeRay collapsed on Saturday night.

According to the Black River Fire Department, they responded to a home on Duffy Road just after 9 PM to find the roof had completely caved in to a single story addition of the home.

Residents were not present at the time of the collapse.

Jefferson County Fire Officials were worried this may begin to happen as roofs start to become stressed from feet of snow that fell during last weekend’s lake effect storm along with rain that we have seen throughout this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.