1 person injured in 2-vehcle crash

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital.

State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.

Weaver was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with what troopers say were non-life-threatening injuries.

Madrid was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign and speed not reasonable.

