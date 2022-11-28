1 person injured in 2-vehcle crash

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital.

State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.

Weaver was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with what troopers say were non-life-threatening injuries.

Madrid was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign and speed not reasonable.

