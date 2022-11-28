A cloudy start to the workweek

Monday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a pretty quiet Monday.

The day started cloudy with temperatures mostly in the mid- to upper 30s.

By afternoon, it will still be cloudy with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

It will be partly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

Wind and rain are in store for Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

There’s a 30% chance of mixed precipitation on Thursday. Highs will be around 40

Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 30s on Sunday.

