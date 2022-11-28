Developer considers apartments, retail space for Watertown’s Factory Square

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New apartments and new businesses could be on the way for Watertown’s Factory Square.

Greenleaf Builders, a Rochester developer, contacted the city about revitalizing Factory Square.

The developers are looking at 629 Factory Street and an adjacent location at 567 Fairbanks Street.

Greenleaf Builders also inquired about possible funding from the Restore New York grant program.

The project would see the old Black River Paper Company and an adjacent building redeveloped into both residential living and commercial retail spaces.

“The city is excited about the possibility of revitalization occurring in that area. We put together a Sewell’s Island and Factory Square redevelopment plan a couple of years ago. We’re starting to see some activity happening there in terms of redeveloping both Sewell’s Island and Factory Square,” said Watertown Planning & Community Development Director Mike Lumbis.

Lumbis says the new buildings could have 28 units of market-rate housing and 110 units of workforce housing. Space for commercial use is also planned.

