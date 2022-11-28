DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill

FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.(Chatham County Police Department/WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Authorities say bones found in a Georgia landfill are the remains of a toddler who had been missing since October.

According to the FBI, DNA analysis has confirmed the bones found in a Chatham County landfill are those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The bones were found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18, after several weeks of searching.

WTOC reported Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

Leilani Simon was arrested on Monday, Nov. 21.

She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night.
Watertown man stabbed Saturday night
Fire
Ogdensburg home a total loss after early Sunday morning fire
A first story roof in the Town of LeRay collapsed on Satuday night.
Town of LeRay roof collapses from weight of rain & snow
A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Crash
1 person injured in 2-vehcle crash

Latest News

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre
The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the...
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas, authorities say
Factory Square
Developer considers apartments, retail space for Watertown’s Factory Square
Personal loans can help at the holiday but experts urge to use them cautiously
The roundabout near the entrance to Thompson Park
Snowtown USA plans ice rink for Thompson Park circle