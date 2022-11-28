Donna Raymon, 70, of Heuvelton

Mrs. Raymon passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Donna Raymon, age 70, of Heuvelton, will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:00AM with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Raymon passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, John Raymon Sr.; two children, Shelly Enoch and her life partner, Chuck Defoe, of Gouverneur, and John Raymon Jr., of Norwood; four grandchildren, Justin Raymon and his wife, Lindsay, Crystal Raymon, Chris Enoch and his life partner, Brooke Lynn Dailey, and Shelby Raymon; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Spooner and Lynda White, both of Ogdensburg; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by great-granddaughter, Syriah Raymon and two brothers, Gerald and Howard Jennings.

Donna was born on June 16, 1952, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of John and Rhea Flood Casey. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1970. Donna married John Raymon on March 14, 1970 at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton, NY, with Monsignor Robert J. Giroux officiating. She started work at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital as a ward clerk, retiring from the operating room after more than 30 years.

She enjoyed crocheting in her free time, putting together puzzles as well as hunting and fishing, and watching hummingbirds.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.