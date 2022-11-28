Eleanor Fralick, 91, of Watertown

Eleanor Fralick, 91, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor Fralick, 91, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

She was born on June 24, 1931, daughter of Carl and Winifred (Boulton) Brass. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School.

She married Lloyd Fralick on January 29,1950.

Eleanor was a clerk working at Fort Drum, New York.

Among her survivors are three sons and their wives, David and Sandra Fralick, Cape Vincent, NY, James Fralick, Watertown, Timothy and Patricia Fralick, Watertown; a daughter, Susan Haller, Adams, NY; two brothers, Robert Brass, Rome, Sanford Brass, Gouverneur; a sister, Barbara Brass, SC; numerous grandchildren, great and great- great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Fralick, a son, Lee Fralick, a sister, Carol Brass and a daughters-in-law, Kim and Diana Fralick.

She was a member of the Henderson PTA, First Presbyterian Church in Watertown and the Northern Choral Society.

Eleanor owned a bakery for many years. She enjoyed baking pies, cookies, donuts and especially cakes. She made the 50th Anniversary cake for the celebration of the Thousand Island Bridge and for the Watertown Daily Times 100th anniversary.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 1,2022 from 1:00 - 2:30 at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A private funeral will be held immediately following calling hours.

Burial will be in the spring at the Dexter Cemetery

Donations may be made to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

