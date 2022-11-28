Ferne M. (Felix) Lord, 79, of Winthrop

Ferne M. (Felix) Lord, 79, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Ferne M. (Felix) Lord, 79, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Ferne was born in Potsdam on February 16, 1943, daughter of the late Reginald W. and Pearl G. (Mossow) Felix. She graduated from Norwood Norfolk Central School in 1961. She married the love of her life, Thomas B. Lord at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher Falls on June 12, 1965. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this year.

Ferne worked for several years at Montgomery Ward’s in Potsdam and worked with the set-up of the Ames Store in Massena. She had a compassion and love of children. Ferne taught church school for many years at St. Patrick’s Church, sharing her devotion to God with young people. Those lucky enough to have had her for a teacher got to experience her love and caring of everyone. For many years Ferne did childcare at her home. She loved these children like part of her family. Ferne enjoyed quilting, sewing, baking, reading, trips to Maine, and playing cards with her family, but what she loved with all her heart was her family. She loved spending time with her family.

She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. They each had a special place in her heart. Her grandchildren brought her so much joy and happiness. Ferne’s laugh was infectious. When you heard her laugh you knew exactly where she was. Ferne loved looking for shells along the beach by the ocean, always trying to find a sand dollar, special rock, or piece of sea glass. Ferne had a talent for sewing, crocheting, and making quilts. Each piece made with love and planned out special for the person getting this beautiful gift.

Ferne is survived by her husband, Tom; her two daughters, Teri Lord of Winthrop and Beth and Steve Yandoh of Winthrop; her grandchildren, Benjamin Lord, Hannah Yandoh and Maggi Yandoh; her siblings, Gale” Bud” Felix of Norfolk, Richard and Wilma Felix of Syracuse, Karen and Wayne Jock of Brasher Falls and Keith and Jody Felix of Potsdam and her sister-in-law Roseanna Felix of Winthrop; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one son, Matthew Thomas on May 4, 1983, and one brother, Wayne G. Felix on March 27, 2015.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30th from 3 pm to 6 pm at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Funeral service will be on Thursday, December 1st at 11 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Those wishing to express an act of kindness, please consider donations to Tri-Town Rescue Squad or a children’s charity of one’s choice.

Memories of Ferne can be shared with her family on our Tribute Wall at www.hammillfh.com.

