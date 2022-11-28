Free Holiday Music Concert - in the Mall

December 8th 6:30 pm - Salmon Run Mall
Free Holiday Concert
Free Holiday Concert(Harmony NNY)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community announces mall concert featuring young and seasoned performers - December 8th, 2022 - 6:30 PM - Salmon Run Mall

Watertown, November 2, 2022 - HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community presents: A Concert at the Mall. An event that will feature recitals and ensemble performances from students and teachers at Music Education Centers as well as vocal selections from Northern Blend Chorus. Music Education Centers of Watertown provides music lessons on a wide variety of instruments to students of all ages and levels. Northern Blend Chorus is a Watertown-based female barbershop chorus of Harmony, Inc, an international organization whose mission is “Empowering all women through education, friendship and singing.”

Come enjoy Music Education Centers and Northern Blend Chorus performances on December 8th, 6:30 PM at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

