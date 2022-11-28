The Hours as Opera - The Met in HD!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Hours

A Fathom Event, Saturday, December 10 Live at 12:55 pm

Encores, Wednesday, December 14 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel. Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway and made a household name by the Oscar-winning 2002 film version starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman, the powerful story follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society. The exciting premiere radiates with star power with Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato joining Fleming as the opera’s trio of heroines. Phelim McDermott directs this compelling drama, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct Puts’s poignant and powerful score. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

English StreamText captioning is available for the Met’s transmission of The Hours here. A transcript of the transmission will also be available to view after the live performance.

The Hours contains themes of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering self-harm or suicide, help is available from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

Based on the book by Michael Cunningham and the Paramount Pictures film

Commissioned by the Metropolitan Opera and The Philadelphia Orchestra

In collaboration with Improbable

The production of The Hours was made possible by a generous gift from Robert L. Turner, in memory of his mother, Suzanne Wilbert Turner

