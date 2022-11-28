Lois L. Pernice, 89, of Norfolk

Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Lois L. Pernice, 89, a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. Pernice passed away Sunday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hosptial after a brief stay.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Lois L. Pernice.

