Lois L. Pernice, 89, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Lois L. Pernice, 89, a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Pernice passed away Sunday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hosptial after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Lois L. Pernice.

