Man allegedly has sexual contact with minor
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERU, New York (WWNY) - A Franklin County man is accused of having sexual contact with a minor.
State police say 52-year-old Joseph Waite of Bombay was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Troopers say the contact allegedly involved a girl under 17 years old in the town of Peru, N.Y. on September 22.
Waite was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Peru town court and released.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.