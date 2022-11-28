Man allegedly has sexual contact with minor

PERU, New York (WWNY) - A Franklin County man is accused of having sexual contact with a minor.

State police say 52-year-old Joseph Waite of Bombay was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers say the contact allegedly involved a girl under 17 years old in the town of Peru, N.Y. on September 22.

He was arraigned in Peru town court and released.

