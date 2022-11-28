Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Mary Jane MacDonald, 87, a resident of Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. MacDonald passed away Sunday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Mary Jane MacDonald.

