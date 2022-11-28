Mary A Marino, 80, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary A Marino, age 80, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Massena Memorial Hospital.

A visitation for Mary will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Garner Funeral Service, 10 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam, NY. A mass of Christian burial will occur Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam, NY. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Marino family. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Mary Ann (Collins) Marino was born on January 4th 1942 in Utica, N.Y. to the late Anthony Nardone and Mother Dorothy Dote (Both Deceased). Mary Attended Potsdam High School and on August 28,1958 Mary married Richard James Collins of Potsdam. Mary is proceeded in death by her husband of 30 years Richard Collins who died Dec 20,1990. Richard and Mary Ann were married at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam by Msg. Devan.

Richard and Mary Ann had 5 children, Richard Collins Jr. Deceased; Mrs. Josephine (Collins) Lunderman and her husband Phillip Lunderman Living in Moore, OK; Joanne Collins Plattsburgh, New York; Fred Collins of Jeffersonville, Ind; Christopher Collins and his wife Rebecca Collins Windell, NC. Mary and Richard also are survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Mary Ann married Frank Marino on March 26,1994 and he passed away on June 26, 2004. Mary enjoyed being a stepmom to 4 of Franks children and grandmother to 11. Laura and Tony Scott of Harrington Park, NJ; Joyce and Arthur Hardwick Booton, NJ; Francesco and Annie Marino Massena, NY.

Mary has three siblings still living: sister Theresa (Nardone) Hartz of New Hartford, NY; brother Richard Nardone and wife Trudy of Kalamazoo, MI; Dennis Nardone of Seattle, Washington.

Mary worked as a waitress at Fiacco’s Restaurant in Potsdam for 20 years. Mary was a house mother and cook for the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity for nearly 30 years, she enjoyed cooking and being there to see all the milestones as each graduating class came through. She was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society of St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, NY. She was a member of the New York State Women’s 600 Bowling club, the American Legion Auxiliary Waddington Post and the AmVets Auxiliary in Parishville.

