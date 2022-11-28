Northern Choral Society Christmas Concert this weekend

Northern Choral Society's 66th annual Christmas Concert
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can kick off the holiday season with the Northern Choral Society’s 66th annual Christmas Concert.

Kevin Kitto and Sarah Gleason talked about the event on 7 News This Morning. Watch their interview in the video above.

The concert is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Watertown.

Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, and $8 for students. Tickets are available at the door or at the Washington Street Kinney Drug Store.

There will be shuttle bus runs from the city hall and First Presbyterian Church parking lots.

You can find out more on the Northern Choral Society’s Facebook page.

